Woman Raped, Robbed at Knifepoint in Aberdeen

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Detectives are investigating the alleged rape and robbery of a female in the unit block of Carol Avenue.

On September 10, 2017 at approximately 9:21 PM, police officials received a call for a reported rape that occurred in the unit block of Carol Avenue. Arriving officers met with a female victim who alleged she was raped and robbed at knife point. The victim was transported to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police personnel on the scene established a perimeter, called for a police K9, and secured the crime scene. A Deputy from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and his canine partner arrived and conducted a track which proved negative in locating the suspect.

Detectives responded to the hospital and interviewed the victim. The victim described arranging a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, an online classified website. After arranging the meeting the victim walked towards Carol Avenue. Once she neared Carol Avenue the victim was accosted by a tall, black male, who was wearing a gray jacket and facemask. The suspect placed a knife to the victim’s right side and escorted her onto a property in the unit block of Carol Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint. The suspect took money from the victim prior to fleeing.

The victim has been treated and released form Harford Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Divel at 410-272-2121.