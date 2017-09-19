Harford County to Celebrate Worldwide “Car Free Day” on Sept. 22

From Harford County government:

Worldwide “Car Free Day”, Friday, September 22, is an opportunity for all motorists to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality and save money at the gas pump by traveling in ways that are more efficient, affordable and environmentally friendly. Harford Commute Smart, Harford’s Rideshare program, encourages motorists to join this international movement by walking, biking, carpooling and vanpooling, or using mass transit including commuter buses, MARC Train, Light Rail and Harford Transit LINK buses.

Harford Community College commuters can ride the LINK bus free of charge on September 22, with passes available beginning on Monday, August 28 at the cashier’s office in the Student Activities Center. Harford Commute Smart will also be on site several days in advance to hand out passes and provide commuting information.

“Harford Commute Smart supports transportation alternatives for HCC’s commuters on Car Free Day, but anyone can benefit from this worldwide event,” said Alan Doran, rideshare coordinator for Harford County government. “The day is about encouraging commuters to choose transportation options that improve the environment and quality of life for us all.”

Harford Commute Smart, a division of Harford Transit under the county’s Office of Economic Development, promotes viable transportation alternatives for Harford County citizens. For additional information about commuting programs and services, please email rideshare@harfordcountymd.gov; or visit www.harfordcountymd.gov/commuter.