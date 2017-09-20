Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision on Mountain Road in Fallston

From Maryland State Police:

On Tuesday, September 19th at approximately 3:05 pm, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a motor vehicle collision on Mountain Road (Rt. 152) near Stratford Drive in Fallston.

Through their investigation and witness accounts, troopers found that a Ford F-250 pick-up truck was travelling north on Mountain Road in the area of the Reckord Road Park. For unknown reasons, the truck traveled onto the shoulder and then off the roadway. The truck continued travelling north along Mountain Road in the grass drainage area when it struck an Infiniti SUV which was stopped in a driveway preparing to turn onto Mountain Road.

The driver of the Ford F-250, who was identified as Jeffrey Vande-Ryt, 48, of Columbia, MD, was not wearing his seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Infiniti SUV, Martina Rambal, 39, of Baltimore, was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police helicopter.

Mountain Road was closed for approximately three hours.