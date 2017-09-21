Havre de Grace Police Warn of Scam; Seek Suspects in Theft

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

The Havre de Grace Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is requesting information and assistance in identifying suspects in a theft investigation.

Uniformed officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Francis St. Havre de Grace, Maryland, for an elderly subject reporting two subjects were inside of his residence and he was unsure if anything was taken. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim who advised earlier a subject knocked on his front door. The subject was identified as a black male or dark-skinned Hispanic male. The male was wearing a baseball hat and an orange safety vest.The male advised that his company was doing emergency work and they needed to remove the fence to the rear of the victim’s residence. The victim then walked into the backyard with the subject where he could no longer observe his residence.

The victim reported the subject was talking to another person on a two-way radio and was possibly speaking Spanish. The subject then walked away from the victim leaving him the rear yard. The subject never returned after walking away.During this time a witness advised observing a black or charcoal colored pick-up truck backing into the victim’s driveway. The witness could not provide a make, model, year, or registration. A second suspected exited the vehicle once the victim had been escorted out of sight of his residence. The vehicle was then observed leaving the area a short time later.

A search of the residence by the victim yielded U.S. paper currency and other items missing from inside of the residence. It’s believed the other suspect entered the residence while the victim was taken to the backyard.Upon investigation, the victim advised earlier in the week he had his driveway repaved by an unknown company. Employees of the company were going door to door in the neighbor asking residences if they need repairs done to their driveways.

We ask that if anyone observe any suspicious subjects or vehicle matching the above description to contact the Havre de Grace Police Department at (410) 939-2121. If anyone has any information on the above vehicle or suspects please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (410) 939-2121 EXT: 1160. Please reference the above case number.

We also recommend not exiting your residence with subjects that you are not familiar with. If anyone experiences similar suspicious circumstances please do not hesitate to contact the Police Dispatch to have officers investigate. Thank you in advance for any assistance.