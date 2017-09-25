More than 19,000 Harford County Children Participate in Summer Reading Challenge

From the Harford County Public Library:

A record 19,096 children and teens participated in Harford County Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge. Collectively they read 116,937 books.

Three schools–Bel Air High School, Fallston Middle School, and Youth’s Benefit Elementary School–received recognition as the high school, middle school and elementary school with the most participants. The schools were honored with a trophy presentation at Harford County Public Library’s board of trustees meeting September 14.

The Summer Reading Challenge, with a theme of “Build a Better World,” took place June 19 through September 2. Children from birth through high school participated.

“We are so proud of our young readers,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Close to 20,000 of them participated in this program, a sizable increase from last year. They read nearly 6,000 more books, too. Instilling and nurturing reading skills is such an important part of childhood and being a young adult. The final numbers show that we are ‘Building a Better World’ through Harford County Public Library’s youngest customers.”

Read to Me Sponsors (for children ages birth through Pre-K) were Aberdeen IronBirds, APGFCU, Bel Air Friends of Harford County Public Library, Darlington Friends of Harford County Public Library, Harford Day School and M & T Bank.

Elementary Sponsors (for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade) were Aberdeen IronBirds, Growing Smiles, HAR-CO, Harford Day School, Huether-McClelland Foundation, Jarrettsville Federal Savings and Loan Association and Maryland 529.

Middle and High School Sponsors (for middle and high schoolers) were Aberdeen IronBirds, Aberdeen Rotary Club, Advanced Eye Care, Berardino Family Trust, Rosedale Federal Savings & Loan, Harford Community College and Wegmans.

Harford County Public Library operates 11 branches located throughout Harford County. The library serves more than 194,000 registered borrowers of all ages and has an annual circulation of more than 4.7 million. September is National Library Card Sign-up Month. Borrowing books and DVDs is only the beginning of what you can do with your library card. For more information, visit hcplonline.org.