Gov. Hogan Administration Announces $11.7 Million in Highway Safety Grants

From the Maryland Department of Transportation:

As part of the Hogan administration’s efforts to prevent traffic crashes and save lives on Maryland roads, Governor Larry Hogan today announced $11.7 million in federal highway safety funds will be granted to approximately 90 agencies and organizations across the state with the goal of reducing crashes and related injuries and deaths.

“The safety and security of Marylanders and visitors is our top priority, and our administration will continue to make investments to make our roadways safer,” said Governor Hogan. “These grants will be used to improve traffic safety and get dangerous, impaired, and distracted drivers off the road.”

Each year, approximately 500 people are killed in traffic crashes in Maryland.

In 2016, 522 family members and friends never made it home after getting into their vehicles. The funds granted by the Hogan Administration and distributed through the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office will help fund the following traffic-safety efforts:

• Increasing the use of seat belts in all seating positions;

• Preventing impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving;

• Increasing the safety of pedestrians, motorcyclists, and bicyclists;

• Promoting the correct use of child passenger safety seats;

• Funding overtime enforcement of Maryland’s traffic laws;

• Supporting police training for highway safety and traffic enforcement; and

• Increasing e-capability and efficiency of Maryland’s traffic data systems.

Maryland’s five-year Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) guides the funding of traffic safety-related projects and will be used by state and local agencies and non-profit groups to address the strategies set forth in the plan for meeting the Toward Zero Deaths goal of cutting the number of deaths on Maryland roads in half by 2030. The state also is working with various Maryland jurisdictions to develop local SHSPs that address community-specific traffic issues and complement the broader plan.

“The only acceptable goal is to reduce the number of traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities to zero,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

The federal grant awards can only be used for traffic safety activities and are allocated based on crash data for each county and/or organization that applied for funding. Funds can only be spent during Federal Fiscal Year 2018 (October 1, 2017 – September 30, 2018). A breakdown of the amounts granted across the state:

Agency Total Grant Amount

Aberdeen Police Department $8,000.00

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office $7,000.00

Annapolis Police Department $38,000.00

Anne Arundel County Police Department $95,000.00

Baltimore City Police Department $85,000.00

Baltimore County Department of Health $9,000.00

Baltimore County Police Department $323,364.00

Bel Air Police Department $8,000.00

Berlin Police Department $4,500.00

Bladensburg Police Department $2,000.00

Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse $5,100.00

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office $37,500.00

Cambridge Police Department $9,082.00

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office $18,040.00

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office $24,000.00

Cecil County Sheriff’s Office $17,000.00

Charles County Sheriff’s Office $70,000.00

Chesapeake Region Safety Council $281,517.50

Cheverly Police Department $7,000.00

City of Bowie $5,000.00

City of Hyattsville Police Department $2,000.00

Cumberland Police Department $2,000.00

Denton Police Department $2,500.00

Easton Police Department $20,000.00

Elkton Police Department $8,000.00

Frederick Police Department $45,000.00

Frostburg State University Police $3,000.00

Fruitland Police Department $5,000.00

Gaithersburg Police Department $27,000.00

Greenbelt Police Department $33,000.00

Hagerstown Police Department $17,500.00

Hampstead Police Department $5,000.00

Hancock Police Department $2,000.00

Harford County Sheriff’s Office $75,000.00

Havre de Grace Police Department $3,000.00

Howard County Department of Police $70,000.00

Kent County Sheriff’s Office $9,900.00

Laurel Police Department $30,000.00

Maryland Chiefs of Police Association $123,200.00

Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene $263,148.79

Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems $101,609.46

Maryland Judiciary – Anne Arundel County DUI Court $48,620.00

Maryland Judiciary – Howard County DUI Court $23,795.00

Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions $37,117.29

Maryland Sheriffs’ Association, Inc. $46,310.00

Maryland State Police – DRE $126,393.80

Maryland State Police – Mobile Unit $58,172.00

Maryland State Police – SPIDRE $1,113,035.12

Maryland State Police – Statewide $897,500.01

Maryland State’s Attorneys’ Association $190,026.10

Maryland Transportation Authority Police $187,000.00

Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments $250,000.00

MML PEA Committee of 2018 $4,500.00

Montgomery County Police Department $240,000.00

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office $10,000.00

Morgan State University $31,540.00

Mothers Against Drunk Driving $20,350.30

Ocean City Police Department $27,027.00

Ocean Pines Police Department $1,750.00

Pocomoke City Police Department $4,995.00

Prince George’s County Police Department $227,000.00

Princess Anne Police Department $6,002.50

Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office $10,000.00

Riverdale Park Police Department $7,000.00

Rockville Police Department $25,000.00

Salisbury Police Department $20,000.00

Somerset County Sheriff’s Office $2,000.00

St. Mary’s County Circuit Court $30,894.80

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office $42,500.00

Statewide Motorcycle Safety $23,250.43

Statewide Seatbelt Surveys $30,000.00

Statewide Traffic Safety Initiatives $4,593,167.81

Strategic Highway Safety Plan Evaluation $111,716.19

Sykesville Freedom District Fire Department $4,200.00

Sykesville Police Department $4,000.00

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office $5,000.00

Taneytown Police Department $5,000.00

Town of La Plata Police Department $15,000.00

University of Baltimore Police Department $2,500.00

University of Maryland Baltimore, NSC $468,197.60

University of Maryland Department of Public Safety $17,500.00

University Park Police Department $3,000.00

Washington College $493,634.22

Washington County Sheriff’s Office $37,500.00

Washington Regional Alcohol Program $322,617.60

Westminster Police Department $7,000.00

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office $10,500.00

Worcester County Health Department $2,464.00

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office $2,000.00

Wor-Wic Community College $11,361.60

Total $11,760,100.12