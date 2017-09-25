Public Invited to Comprehensive Zoning Work Session

From Friends of Harford:

County Council of Harford County

COMPREHENSIVE ZONING WORK SESSION

Meeting Time: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 2pm-5pm

Meeting Place: Council Chambers-212 S. Bond Street Bel Air, MD 21014

A Work Session is open to the public. The public may not speak or comment publicly unless the Council would invite them to do so. The Council may discuss the issues and one may be able to discern which issues may not acceptable to the Council as presented in Bill 17-015.

AGENDA

Friends of Harford Alert on Bill 17-015- Public Hearing Notice

2017 Friends of Harford CZR Request Evaluation Chart

This September the County Council received Bill 17-015 from the Administration. The recommendations from Planning & Zoning for each issue including 5 new ones the Department entered, are the basis of the bill. (See link with bill, Directors Report and recommendations for change/no change in zoning.) The County Council has until its final meeting in October to vote on the bill and make amendments.

The public hearings are the first week of October: Monday, October 2nd at Aberdeen High School and Thursday, October 5th at Bel Air High School, both at 6:30 pm. The vote may be taken any time after the public hearings are completed.

It is urgent that you contact your Councilman or speak at the public hearings if you wish them to approve or reject any of the zoning change/no-changes in the bill itself. Time is short.

Clicking on the green bar below provides charts for each Council district (A through F). On this chart, in the blue column (labeled “Bill 17-015”) are the requests the Council is asked to approve. The green column (“FOH”) is what FOH recommends. Rows highlighted in orange are issues where FOH strongly disagrees with what’s in the Bill and is asking the Council to amend the Bill to change them. Our reasons are shown HERE.

Remember, YOUR opinions are the most important and need to be expressed during the public hearings!

Any Councilman may add an amendment to any issue in the bill changing the zoning as they believe would be best for the property. They may offer this amendment at any time prior to the final vote.

2017 CRZ Request-Evaluation-Recommendation Chart

Zoning Officials Contact List

Friends of Harford Suggested Amendments to Bill 17-015