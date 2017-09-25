Voter Informational Forum to be Held at HCC on National Voter Registration Day

From the League of Women Voters of Harford County:

The Harford County League of Women Voters is planning a Voter Informational Forum on September 26, 2017, in room E132 at the Harford Community College. The event starts at 6:30 pm on National Voter Registration Day.

The forum will focus on redistricting and primary elections. It is hoped to help the voters of Harford County to become better informed about their rights as voters and how these two issues effect their votes. Please plan on participating in this important evening.

This event is sponsored by Harford County League of Women Voters.