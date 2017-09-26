Juvenile Rape Investigation Leads to Arrest of Havre de Grace Man

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On April 13, 2017, patrol officers from the Havre de Grace Police Department were contacted by Baltimore City Police about a possible sex offense that occurred in Havre de Grace in February of 2017.

The victim who is a juvenile was interviewed by Havre de Grace Detectives and through that interview, a rape investigation was started.

Detectives were able to identify Craig Lascola as the suspect. The investigation led to a search warrant being conducted in the 200 block of Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace where Craig Lascola resides.

With the evidence, obtained detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 2nd-degree rape, 2nd-degree sex offense, and 2nd-degree assault for Craig Lascola and on September 26, 2017, Craig Lascola was arrested on that warrant.

Craig Lascola was transported to the Harford County Detention center without further incident.