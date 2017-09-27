Bel Air Coffee Talk Sep 25: Wine Festival; EMS Bull Roast; Zoning Hearings

From Harford County Councilman “Capt’n” Jim McMahan and Bel Air Commissioner Susan Burdette:

NEWS

After serving three terms on the County Council, your Capt’n, a believer in natural term limits, decided to give up his seat on the council and file for Delegate to the Maryland General Assembly from District 34B.

SEP 30 CHURCH SUPPER – BEL AIR UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 21 LINWOOD AVE AND SOUTH MAIN STREET. 4:00 TO 6:30. MEATLOAF AND ALL THE TRIMMINGS. BENEFIT GLOBAL MISSIONS.

SEP 30 HARFORD COUNTY WINE FESTIVAL, ROCKFIELD MANOR, NOON TO 6 pm . 20 WINE SAMPLES FROM OVER 100 WINES. LIVE MUSIC. $35 ADVANCED SALE AND $50 AT THE GATE.

SEP 30 HARFORD COUNTY EMS BULL ROAST. 4 to 8 PM Darlington Fire Hall. Rt 1 and Castleton road. Benefits the Emergency Medical Service.

OCT 2 PUBLIC HEARING AT ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL OF THE PROPOSED ZONING CHANGES 6:30 pm

OCT 5 PUBLIC HEARING AT BEL AIR HIGH SCHOOL OF THE PROPOSED ZONING CHANGES 6:30 pm

OCT 7 VETERANS RESOURCE FAIR AT THE BEL AIR ARMORY. 1030 HRS TO 1330 HOURS. All veterans young or old are welcome to receive up-to-date veterans help, resources on jobs, addiction, health care, housing, spiritual counseling and camaraderie between service members of all ages. Free light fare and snacks. Sponsored by the Harford County Commission on Veterans Affairs, Barry Glassman County Executive.