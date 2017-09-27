Harford Community College’s WHFC Radio Station (91.1 FM) Fall Pledge Drive Begins Oct. 1

From Harford Community College:

WHFC (91.1 FM), a broadcast service of Harford Community College, is holding a Fall Pledge Drive October 1-14. Donations will help WHFC provide quality programing for the community and educational opportunities for HCC students. To make a pledge, visit http://whfc911.org/pledge-drive and click on the Donate button.

When you pledge $25, you will receive a sticker that says “I support WHFC.” For a $50 pledge, you will receive the sticker plus a 2017 WHFC light-up ornament. For a $100 pledge, you will receive the previous items plus a pair of movie tickets, courtesy of Horizon Cinemas in Fallston.

In addition to all the gifts previously mentioned, a $150 pledge allows you a choice of one CD; $200 will receive a choice of two CDs; and donors making a $250 pledge will receive their choice of three CDs. Available CDs include Mark Winkler & Friends, “The Company I Keep” (traditional jazz); Carol Albert, “Fly Away Butterfly”(contemporary fusion jazz); Skinny Hightower, “Emotions” (smooth jazz); Tori Amos, “Native Invader” (AAA); Hat Trick featuring April Clayton, flute; David Wallace, viola; and Kristi Shade, harp, “Garden of Joys & Sorrows” (classical).

For pledges of $350 or more, you will receive all gifts mentioned previously as well as The I?CLASSICAL Collection. This includes “The Anniversary Collection,” 30 CDs by various artists (classical); Susquehanna Symphony CD (classical); two tickets to The Nutcracker on December 8 at the Amoss Center; and two tickets to the Susquehanna Symphony Holiday Concert on December 2 at Bel Air High School.

In conjunction with its 2017 Fall Pledge Drive, WHFC proudly announces the launch of its redesigned website, WHFC911.org. The improved website contains the news, weather, and traffic information users have come to expect from the station’s website. Visitors will find the site more user- and mobile-friendly.

WHFC, Harford Community College Radio, is part of the Visual, Performing and Applied Arts (VPAA) division of Harford Community College.