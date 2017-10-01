Belcamp Apartment Building Destroyed by Fire; 15 Residents Displaced

A Belcamp apartment building was destroyed and 15 residents and numerous pets displaced after a fire tore through the structure early on Sunday morning.

Just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1400 block of Golden Rod Court for the report of a fire in a three-story, 12-unit, condominium complex.

The occupant of Unit H awoke to the odor of smoke and saw fire impinging on the patio windows of the exterior balcony of the unit. The occupant attempted to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher, but was not successful. Another occupant was awakened and activated a manual pull station fire alarm while exiting the building and called 911.

Seventy firefighters from the Abingdon Fire Company responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control in an hour.

The building was severely damaged due to fire and water damage, collapsing parts of the 3rd floor into the 2nd floor. Harford County Permits and Inspections condemned the building. 15 people and numerous pets were displaced. Harford County Disaster Assistance and the American Red Cross are assisting the displaced families.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $750,000 in damage to the structure and another $250,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The preliminary cause of the fire remains under investigation.