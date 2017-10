From the New Harford Democratic Club:

**OCTOBER 2017 MEETING**

*****GUEST SPEAKER*****

***SUZANNE SCHLATTMAN***

New Harford Democratic Club

Monthly Meeting

Holiday Inn Express

1007 Beards Hill Road

Aberdeen, MD 21001

October 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

The future of health care in Maryland. Medicare, Medicaid, Affordable Care Act. Suzanne Schlattman is the Deputy Director for Development for the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative.

HEALTH CARE FOR ALL