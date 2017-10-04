Harford County Opens New Dog Park in Abingdon

From Harford County government:

Dogs of all sizes, and their owners, are welcome at Abingdon Road Park, Harford County’s new dog park, located at 3330 Abingdon Road in Abingdon. This four-acre park features two separate fenced in areas, one for small dogs and another for large dogs, along with a picnic pavilion and a one-mile perimeter trail leading to the park. Built atop a former construction rubble fill, Abingdon Road Park offers beautiful views and open space perfect for kite flying. Community input guided development of the park’s amenities consistent with the plan for closure and capping of the rubble fill, which was approved in 2014 by the Maryland Department of the Environment. The park is ADA accessible.

Abingdon Road Park shares an entrance with Harford County’s Abingdon Water Treatment Plant. After the turnoff, follow the driveway to the intersection then “follow the paws” along the pathway leading to the park.

For a complete list of Harford County Parks and Recreation facilities, visit the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov.