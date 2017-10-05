Edgewood Redevelopment Plan Presentation Set for Oct. 18

From Harford County government:

The independent consulting firm Thomas Comitta Associates, Inc. will present its findings from the Edgewood Small Area Study and resulting plans for Edgewood’s redevelopment on Wednesday, October 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Edgewood High School, 2415 Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood. All stakeholders are welcome to attend. Following the presentation, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions of the consultants and representatives from the Harford County Office of Economic Development about the plan and what the community can expect as the plan is executed.

The administration under Harford County Executive Barry Glassman commissioned the Edgewood Small Area study to assess existing resources, analyze market opportunities, and help drive revitalization efforts and job growth. Earlier public meetings gathered input from the community for the study, which explored ways to improve the quality of life in the area, particularly regarding the community’s relationship with Aberdeen Proving Ground. The study was funded through a federal program and is an implementation of APG’s Joint Land Use Study (JLUS) to advance the partnership between the community and the installation through resource planning and cooperative land use.

The final Edgewood Small Area Study and redevelopment plan will also be available on October 19 on the county website at www.harfordcountymd.gov/2356/14233/Edgewood-Small-Area-Study.

Questions about the presentation may be directed to Jake Adler, project coordinator in the Harford County Office of Economic Development, at 410-638-3414 or jzadler@harfordcountymd.gov.