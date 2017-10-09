The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / More than 135 Colleges to Exhibit at 2017 Harford County Public Schools College and Career Fair

More than 135 Colleges to Exhibit at 2017 Harford County Public Schools College and Career Fair

By Leave a Comment

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) will host its annual College and Career Fair on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.

With more than 135 colleges exhibiting, the fair modernizes college admissions and makes the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents/guardians, counselors, and colleges together at one location. The event flier, including the confirmed list of colleges/universities attending, may be found on the homepage of the school system’s website, www.hcps.org.

In addition, there will be a Financial Aid Seminar (6:15 p.m.) and a Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar (7:15 p.m.) held during the event.

Local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations will also participate.

More than 2,000 students and parents attended the fair last year!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: