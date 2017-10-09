More than 135 Colleges to Exhibit at 2017 Harford County Public Schools College and Career Fair

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) will host its annual College and Career Fair on Wednesday, October 11, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at the Harford Community College APGFCU Arena.

With more than 135 colleges exhibiting, the fair modernizes college admissions and makes the process easier and more cost-effective by bringing students, parents/guardians, counselors, and colleges together at one location. The event flier, including the confirmed list of colleges/universities attending, may be found on the homepage of the school system’s website, www.hcps.org.

In addition, there will be a Financial Aid Seminar (6:15 p.m.) and a Student-Athlete Eligibility Seminar (7:15 p.m.) held during the event.

Local businesses representing a variety of technical, business and STEM occupations will also participate.

More than 2,000 students and parents attended the fair last year!