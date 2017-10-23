Aberdeen Rape Suspect Identified and Warrant Issued

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department has identified the man believed to be responsible for two violent sexual assaults in Aberdeen. An arrest warrant has been issued for 21 year old Davonnte Oneal Sconion of Liberty St in Aberdeen. Sconion is charged with First Degree Rape, Attempted First Degree Rape, First Degree Assault, and numerous other sex offenses.



The first incident occurred on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Police officials received a call for a reported rape that occurred in the unit block of Carol Avenue around 9:21 p.m. Arriving officers met with a female victim who alleged she was raped and robbed at knife point. The victim described arranging a meeting with a man she met on Backpage, an online classified website. After arranging the meeting the victim walked towards Carol Avenue. Once she neared Carol Avenue the victim was accosted by a tall, black male, who was wearing a gray jacket and facemask. The suspect placed a knife to the victim’s right side and escorted her onto a property in the unit block of Carol Avenue, where he raped her at knifepoint. The suspect took money from the victim prior to fleeing.

The second incident occurred the next day, September 11, 2017. Police officials were notified of an attempted sexual assault and robbery that occurred in the unit block of Liberty Street around 8:58 p.m. Arriving officers met with a female victim who was suffering from lacerations, a puncture wound to her stomach, and a head injury. Detectives interviewed the victim who described her attacker as a black male in his 20’s, thin build, approximately 5’10” tall with dark brown skin. Investigators determined the victim arranged to meet the suspect after an encounter on Backpage, an online classified website.

The Aberdeen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Davonnte Oneal Sconion. He is described as a black male, approximately 5’10” tall, 175 lbs. Call Detective Divel or Detective Alexander of the Aberdeen Police Department with tips at 410-272-2121. Sconion is considered dangerous, so do not approach him. All tips are confidential and callers can remain anonymous.