Havre de Grace Installs New Walkways Through Tydings Park

From the City of Havre de Grace:

This week the City of Havre de Grace began replacing and upgrading the walkways through Tydings Park.

The new walkways are the latest addition to the Martin Administration’s Tydings Park Upgrade and Improvement Project, started in 2016, with the laying of new sidewalk along Commerce St, upgrades to the War Memorial, and the building of the All-Access Playground.

As part of the new upgrades, the City will also be making aesthetic enhancements to the park which include the installation of new lighting and the removal of old light post.

The new walkways are expected to be completed in the upcoming weeks.