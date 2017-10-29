Proceeds from the 12th Annual Harford County Wine Benefit Five Area Organizations

From the Harford County Wine Festival:

The Rockfield Foundation, Inc. hosted the 12th Annual Harford County Wine Festival on the grounds at Rockfield Manor on September 30, 2017. This year’s festival, spearheaded by Chairperson Donna M. Dickey, was a huge success with over 3000 wine enthusiasts in attendance.

“The success of this year’s festival can be attributed to the combined efforts of the Rockfield Foundation Board of Directors, Director of Operations Kellee Kalthof, and the Harford County Wine Festival committee. The many months of work by this great team made the 12th Annual Harford County Wine Festival the most successful in its history. The planning for next year’s festival has already begun, and we have plans for some new and exciting additions to the outstanding offerings for the 2018 festival” says Donna M. Dickey.

Attendees this year enjoyed popular wine tastings; the Sam Adams Oktoberfest Beer Garden, a variety of food trucks; over 60 arts and craft vendors; and live music entertainment provided by Jah Works and The Klassix.

A portion of the 2017 proceeds benefited five local non-profit organizations including the Chesapeake Cancer Alliance, Toys for Tots, Bel Air Police Department’s Explorers, Bel Air Fire Department, and John Carroll High School.

The 13th Annual Harford County Wine Festival will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018.

Throughout the region, Rockfield Manor is known for contributing to the vibrancy and medley of Harford County by providing an affordable and charming local venue for private celebrations.

The expense of maintaining the Manor and its beautifully landscaped surrounding acreage is largely accomplished through funds generated by creating and hosting special events throughout the year. To that end, The Harford County Wine Festival is the signature event.

The Rockfield Foundation, Inc. is a non-profit corporation, incorporated under the laws of Maryland. It is managed by a volunteer Board of Directors to promote and operate Rockfield Manor for the benefit of the Bel Air community. The Manor House is available for meetings and social events. For more information regarding the manor or events call 410-638-4565.