Bel Air Chapter of DeMolay International Sponsors New Squires Group

From DeMolay Squires:

The Nelson J. Briggs Chapter of DeMolay International (Bel Air, MD) is now sponsoring a “Squire Manor”, accepting young men ages 8-11. As an extension of the larger chapter, the Squires group will provide young men with a similar experience which includes opportunities for leadership training, public speaking, community service and of course, a lot of fun.

Known as the “Louis G. Lower Squire Manor”, this squires group is the first in and of its kind in Maryland, and will hopefully be the model by which other DeMolay chapters in the state will sponsor Squire chapters.

“The life lessons, friendships, community service and leadership skills that are fostered by DeMolay International give young men an extraordinary advantage in an increasingly challenging world.” Says Chapter Dad Maynard Edwards. “By allowing younger kids to participate, we hope to not only provide them with a similar experience, but to allow them to benefit from the mentors they will surely encounter in the larger DeMolay group. Not every young man has the potential to be a star athlete, but they all have the potential to become leaders and role-models in their community. This Squires group and the DeMolay chapter are aimed at helping to maximize that potential.”

Many of the country’s most influential men have been members of DeMolay: Walt Disney, William Donald Schaefer, John Wayne, Bill Clinton, Paul Harvey, John Steinbeck, dozens of pro athletes, several US Astronauts and many lawmakers have all been active members of DeMolay. Even in so many varied walks of life, all of these men agree on the benefits of the brotherhood and life lessons taught by DeMolay international.

DeMolay is a youth-led, adult-advised organization in which young men learn to plan, organize, and facilitate their own programs. DeMolays take part in a wide-range of activities, from athletic competitions, to public speaking tournaments, to community service events. All activities are guided by the interests of the local chapter. If you can dream it, you can do it in DeMolay.

DeMolay provides endless fun and friendships that last a lifetime, even with such a serious mission. When a young man joins DeMolay, he instantly gains over four million brothers across the globe. No youth organization provides such life-changing experiences like DeMolay.

The Nelson J. Briggs Chapter of DeMolay international has been a part of the Bel Air Community since the early 1950’s. The youth group is sponsored by the Freemasons of Mt. Ararat Lodge, AF & AM of Bel Air, Maryland.

The Louis G. Lower Squire Manor meets the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of the month at 6:15pm at Mt Ararat Lodge, 136 E. Gordon St, Bel Air MD. Young men ages 8-11 are encouraged to join.

Nelson J. Briggs Chapter of DeMolay International also meets at Mt. Ararat Lodge on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays, at 7:30pm. The Chapter welcomes young men ages 12-21.