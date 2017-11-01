Harford County Government, Aberdeen Police Department “No Shave November” Campaigns Raise Cancer Awareness

From Harford County government:

Harford County “No Shave November” Campaign to Grow Cancer Awareness; Donations of Shaving Supplies Sought for Veterans, Homeless

No Shave November is a national campaign encouraging men to skip shaving for the month to “Grow it. Show it. Support Cancer Awareness.” Harford County government will join the campaign by collecting new shaving supplies and other toiletries to support local veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness.

The Harford County Veterans Affairs Commission will distribute the donations to the Perry Point VA Medical Center. Donations will also support Harford County’s Project Homeless Connect, an annual event touching hundreds of lives by providing health screenings, housing assistance and other resources in one location for those in need.

Donations can be dropped off during the month of November at any of Harford County’s senior activity centers, recreation centers, and Harford County government administration buildings. Thanks to a partnership with Harford County Public Library, donations may also be dropped off at any of the library’s 11 branches. A list of drop-off locations is available at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2378/No-Shave-November. For more information, call 410-638-3389.

“Please join me in our effort to raise awareness about the importance of regular screenings for men’s cancers, for ourselves and for our loved ones,” Harford County Executive Barry Glassman said. “In this month of thanksgiving for our many blessings, these donations will bring comfort to local veterans and other neighbors in need.”

For more information about men’s health and cancer screenings, please visit http://www.cancer.org/cancer/news/features/4-cancer-screening-tests-for-men

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Police & No Shave November

Our officers are going to LET IT GROW! During the month of November Aberdeen Police Officers will be putting away their razors to raise cancer awareness. They will be embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Participating officers will be donating the money they normally spend on shaving to educate, save lives, and aid those fighting the battle. The Officers will be competing to raise the most money and that is where you come in! The Aberdeen Police Department will be posting “weekly whisker updates” on Facebook. You can vote for your favorite beard just by making a donation on the officer’s fundraising page. Donations have already begun, so help them get off to a great start at https://no-shave.org/team/AberdeenPDMD .