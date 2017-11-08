Port Deposit Receives $6.6 Million in Federal Funding for New Water Treatment Plant

From Congressman Andy Harris:

WASHINGTON, DC: On November 8, the United States Department of Agriculture announced its approval of $4.2 million in loans and $2.4 million in grants for the replacement and relocation of Port Deposit’s existing wastewater treatment plant. Additional funding will be provided by the Maryland Department of the Environment. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) released the following statement in support of the project:

“I applaud USDA’s attention to this important project. Too often, the needs of small towns and rural communities are neglected by the federal bureaucracy. Small communities like Port Deposit make up the backbone of our nation, and many of these communities need outside support to maintain and advance their infrastructure. Rural development is critical to keeping our country healthy, happy, and economically competitive.”