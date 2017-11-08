Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Bridge Dedicated to Harford County’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient

From Del. Mary Ann Lisanti:

YOU’RE INVITED TO JOIN DELEGATE LISANTI IN HONORING SGT. ALFRED B. HILTON

Please join me at the Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Bridge Dedication honoring Harford County’s only Medal of Honor Recipient

Thursday, November 9, 2017, 1:30 PM

Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Park, 4020 Gravel Hill Road

Havre de Grace, MD 21078

During the 2017 Legislative Session I was proud to sponsor HB 951, which was later cross-filed by Senator Cassilly as SB 1157, to honor Harford County’s only native born Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton. HB 951 was successfully approved, and enacted into law this year. This legislation directs the State Highway Administration to dedicate the Maryland Route 22 bridge over Interstate Highway 95 in Aberdeen as the Alfred B. Hilton Memorial Bridge.

Alfred Hilton lived at his father’s farm on Gravel Hill Road in Harford County until August 1863, when he enlisted in Company H, 4th United States Colored Troops. His regiment included over 1/8 of all colored troops that saw action during the Civil War, and was quickly promoted to the rank of Sergeant. He fought with distinction in several engagements in Virginia and was mortally wounded on September 29th, 1864, at the Battle of New Market Heights, outside Richmond, and died three weeks later at a military hospital at Fort Monroe. He lies buried at the Hampton National Cemetery in Virginia.

In April 1865 the War Department posthumously granted Sergeant Hilton the Congressional Medal of Honor, one of only 16 awards given to freed African Americans in the Civil War. The Citation reads as follows: “When the regimental color fell, this soldier seized the color and carried it forward, together with the national standard until disabled at the enemy’s inner line”.

Sgt. Alfred B. Hilton is an example of true patriotism to one’s country. As a freed African American in Maryland, south of the Mason Dixon Line, Sgt. Hilton could have chosen to stay on his family farm and away from conflict, but instead answered his nation’s call and gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is fitting, and long overdue that Sgt. Hilton be forever memorialized with this dedication for thousands of travelers to see every day.

I greatly look forward to participating in this wonderful ceremony, and hope that you will be able to join me.

Sincerely,

Mary Ann Lisanti

Delegate, District 34A