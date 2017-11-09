Chmielewski and Richards Win Town of Bel Air Commissioners Seats

From the Town of Bel Air:

Amy G. Chmielewski and Patrick T. Richards Win Town of Bel Air Commissioners Seats

On Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at Bel Air Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, the Board of Canvassers met to conduct the Absentee Canvass and Provisional Canvass. These ballot counts were added to the results from the November 7, 2017 unofficial totals.

The Final and Official Election Results for the 2017 Town of Bel Air Board of Commissioners Election are as follows:

Patrick T. Richards: 262 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 264 Total Votes

Amy G. Chmielewski: 158 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 160 Total Votes

Michael D. Kutcher: 119 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 121 Total Votes

Christopher J. Jordan: 115 + 0 Absentee/Provisional = 115 Total Votes

Other information includes:

Write-ins: 10

Eligible Registered Voters (as of 10/19/2017): 7,459

Ballots Cast: 370

Absentee Ballots Voted: 4

Provisional Ballots Voted: 7

Percentage of Voter Turnout: 5%

Standard Ballots Cast on Election Day: 370

Absentee Ballots Accepted: 3

Provisional Ballots Accepted: 1

Total Votes Cast as of 11/09/2017: 374

Michael L. Krantz

Director of Administration and Town Clerk