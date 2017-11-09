Chmielewski and Richards Win Town of Bel Air Commissioners Seats

From the Town of Bel Air:
Amy G. Chmielewski and Patrick T. Richards Win Town of Bel Air Commissioners Seats
On Thursday, November 9, 2017, at 10:00 AM, at Bel Air Town Hall, 39 N. Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD, the Board of Canvassers met to conduct the Absentee Canvass and Provisional Canvass. These ballot counts were added to the results from the November 7, 2017 unofficial totals.
The Final and Official Election Results for the 2017 Town of Bel Air Board of Commissioners Election are as follows:
Patrick T. Richards: 262 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 264 Total Votes
Amy G. Chmielewski: 158 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 160 Total Votes
Michael D. Kutcher: 119 + 2 Absentee/Provisional = 121 Total Votes
Christopher J. Jordan: 115 + 0 Absentee/Provisional = 115 Total Votes
Other information includes:
Write-ins: 10
Eligible Registered Voters (as of 10/19/2017): 7,459
Ballots Cast: 370
Absentee Ballots Voted: 4
Provisional Ballots Voted: 7
Percentage of Voter Turnout: 5%
Standard Ballots Cast on Election Day: 370
Absentee Ballots Accepted: 3
Provisional Ballots Accepted: 1
Total Votes Cast as of 11/09/2017: 374
Michael L. Krantz
Director of Administration and Town Clerk
Comments
Bill from Bel Air says
Why didn’t Susan Burdette or Brendan Hopkins run again? I thought they were both doing an excellent job
Michael Blum says
The Commissioners have staggered terms — so, every other year, 2 or 3 terms are up. Therefore, in 2015, Susan Burdette. Brendan Hopkins and Philip Einhorn were elected to 4-year terms; their terms have 2 years yet to run.
Bill from Bel Air says
Thank You for the Great explanation Mike! I hope all is well with you