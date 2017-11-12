Harford County Collects Nearly 1,300 Pounds of Unused Medicines at October Prescription Drug Take Back Day

From Harford County government:

Harford County collected nearly 1,300 pounds of unused medicines during Prescription Drug Take Back Day on October 28, 2017, a nationwide event designed to take prescription drugs out of circulation, prevent drug abuse, and prevent harm to the environment. The local event sponsored by Harford County Department of Community Services’ Office of Drug Control Policy, in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Havre de Grace Police Department and the Maryland State Police, collected a total of 1,293 pounds of medications, which were then safely disposed of by law enforcement. Harford County participates in Prescription Drug Take Back Day each April and October, and has been recognized by the federal DEA as a leader in the national program.

Permanent drop boxes for prescription drugs are also available 24/7 in Harford County, no questions asked, at the following locations:

· Harford Sheriff’s Main Office | 45 S. Main Street, Bel Air

· Harford Sheriff’s Northern Precinct | 3724 Norrisville Road, Jarrettsville

· Harford Sheriff’s Southern Precinct | 1305 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood

· State Police Bel Air Barrack | 1401 Belair Road, Bel Air

· Havre de Grace Police Department |715 Pennington Avenue, Havre de Grace

· Aberdeen Police Department | 60 N Parke St., Aberdeen

The Office of Drug Control Policy, a division of the Harford County Department of Community Services, is Harford County’s Lead Prevention Agency. For more information about prescription drug abuse, please contact the Harford County Office of Drug Control Policy at odcp@harfordcountymd.gov or 410-638-3333.