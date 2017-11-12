Tilley, President of Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation, Announces Candidacy for House of Delegates District 34B

From Friends of Walter “Butch” Tilley:
Walter “Butch” Tilley III, President of York Insurance Services Inc. and President of the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation, announced his Republican bid for State Delegate of District 34B today.
Tilley, a successful local business owner, is an engaged member of the Bel Air Community who has served on several local boards and commissions and was elected in 2015 to chair the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. He also has two children who attended Harford County Public Schools. Tilley is a newcomer to politics, and will bring a business owner’s perspective to Annapolis.
Tilley plans to help enact stricter laws and penalties on criminal illegal immigrants, work with Governor Hogan to make changes to the tax code to help Maryland families and grow our economy, and ensure all seniors can afford to retire in Maryland.
On his candidacy, Mr. Tilley says, “Bel Air deserves to be represented by a State Delegate who is a conservative Republican and will be a strong advocate for our community. I am not a career politician and if elected I will get things done in Annapolis.”
The Primary Election will be held June 26th, 2018. The General Election will be held November 6th, 2018.
Comments
Informed Voter says
This is great news! The only choices looked like McComas or McMahan. McComas has been there too long and McMahan is a has been puppet for Glassman. Out with the the old in with the new!
Hunter says
Really —what issue has McComas failed the citizens of Harford County? What vote by McMahan would you change to a democratic answer in Annapolis? Out with the Old is a very lame reason to change proven politicians who keep the best of Harford County in mind at all times.
I also take issue with Tilley using his position in the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation as a political tool when the Foundation supports the brave men and women who selflessly serve our county.
Local Yocal says
SSDC (Same Shit, Different Candidate). 🙁
Mike says
Is “enact stricter laws and penalties on criminal illegal immigrants” the most urgent issue our community is facing?
Two Birds says
The most urgent issue is opiate abuse
Good thing is, we have the capability to get after more than one issue at at time. Deporting criminal illegals can happen concurrently.
Duh says
News flash… Mr Tilley the biggest employer of illegals is republican business owners who refuse to pay what a job is worth. Good luck getting elected.
Sword of Light says
Susan? Is that you?