Tilley, President of Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation, Announces Candidacy for House of Delegates District 34B

From Friends of Walter “Butch” Tilley:

Walter “Butch” Tilley III, President of York Insurance Services Inc. and President of the Harford County Sheriff’s Foundation, announced his Republican bid for State Delegate of District 34B today.

Tilley, a successful local business owner, is an engaged member of the Bel Air Community who has served on several local boards and commissions and was elected in 2015 to chair the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Foundation. He also has two children who attended Harford County Public Schools. Tilley is a newcomer to politics, and will bring a business owner’s perspective to Annapolis.

Tilley plans to help enact stricter laws and penalties on criminal illegal immigrants, work with Governor Hogan to make changes to the tax code to help Maryland families and grow our economy, and ensure all seniors can afford to retire in Maryland.

On his candidacy, Mr. Tilley says, “Bel Air deserves to be represented by a State Delegate who is a conservative Republican and will be a strong advocate for our community. I am not a career politician and if elected I will get things done in Annapolis.”

The Primary Election will be held June 26th, 2018. The General Election will be held November 6th, 2018.