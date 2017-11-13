Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County Celebrate Successful “Valley of the Haunted”

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County hosted a “spooktacular” haunted attraction again this past Halloween season – more than 2,000 people attended Valley of the Haunted and Little Haunts at Camp Hidden Valley this October. The only non-profit Halloween event of its kind in the region, Valley of the Haunted experienced a tremendous showing of volunteers as board members, Club members, local high school students and parents banded together to put on a scary and fun experience for attendees.

“I’m so impressed with the dedication of our staff and volunteers which made this attraction possible,” says Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County, Derek Dewitt. “The commitment we have to providing services all over the counties rings true with this event – supporters came out from across northern Maryland to help and to be scared! We look forward to 2018’s summer camp at Camp Hidden Valley.”

Proceeds directly benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford and Cecil County, a growing nonprofit serving more than 6,000 Harford and Cecil County children ages 6 to 18 through programs that help them reach academic success, learn to live healthy lifestyles and develop good character and citizenship. The event was made possible thanks to a tourism grant from the Harford County Office of Economic Development.