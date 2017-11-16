Harford County Launches “Harford Has It: Buy In” Campaign to Encourage Job Creation, Economic Growth

From Harford County government:

The Harford County Office of Economic Development and Harford County Chamber of Commerce launched a year-round campaign on November 15 encouraging consumers to spend their money within the county to promote local jobs and boost the economy. Named “Harford Has It: Buy In,” the campaign is based on a study by the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore showing that small changes in spending by individuals and businesses can result in major benefits. These benefits include the potential for nearly 3,500 new jobs, $105 million in wages, and $23.5 million in local and state tax revenue that can be reinvested in the Harford County community.

“The Harford County Chamber of Commerce is proud to support the Harford Has It: Buy In campaign as this initiative unequivocally aides in the sustainability of a robust business community and local economy,” said Chamber president and CEO Angela Rose. “Through simple modifications in spending, Harford County residents are able to literally buy in to the growth and prosperity of our hometown.”

An online toolkit for participants is now available on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2393/Harford-Has-It including the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore study, an infographic highlighting the economic benefits, a calendar of events, the Harford Has It: Buy In logo, and customizable promotional materials for businesses and consumers. The campaign will also be on social media with the hashtag #HarfordHasIt.

“The research behind our campaign means that Harford County’s strong sense of community can also drive new job creation and economic growth,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we approach the holiday shopping season, I encourage all citizens and businesses to shop local, and remember to support our area merchants all year long.”