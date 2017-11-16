Rep. Harris: Proud to Support “Largest Tax Cut in American History”

From Congressman Andy Harris:

House of Representatives Passes First Major Tax Reform Since 1986

WASHINGTON, DC: On November 16, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This legislation is the first major reform to the federal tax code since 1986. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and released the following statement in support of its passage:

“I am proud to support the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the House today. It will stimulate our nation’s economy, create jobs, and put more money into the pockets of hardworking Americans. It will be the largest tax cut in American history. As this legislation progresses through the Senate, I will continue to work with the House Ways & Means Committee Chairman, Kevin Brady, to address the state and local tax deductions that are important to Marylanders.”