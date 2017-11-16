Rep. Harris: Proud to Support “Largest Tax Cut in American History”

From Congressman Andy Harris:
House of Representatives Passes First Major Tax Reform Since 1986
WASHINGTON, DC: On November 16, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This legislation is the first major reform to the federal tax code since 1986. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) voted in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and released the following statement in support of its passage:
“I am proud to support the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by the House today. It will stimulate our nation’s economy, create jobs, and put more money into the pockets of hardworking Americans. It will be the largest tax cut in American history. As this legislation progresses through the Senate, I will continue to work with the House Ways & Means Committee Chairman, Kevin Brady, to address the state and local tax deductions that are important to Marylanders.”
Comments
Dr No needs to go says
Raising taxes on the middle class while taking away veterans healthcare to give his corporate donors more money for their Swiss bank accounts.
Dr No has got to go.
Cdev says
I am not sure your constituents will enjoy the tax increase you voted on them. Now our state taxes won’t be tax deductible!
harford county constitutionalist says
Maryland keeps electing lefties who want big government programs then we should have to pay for what we want. The elimination of the SALT deduction shifts the tax burden to those who choose to want more socialist policies. In the immortal words of President Obama, they need to pay their fare share…
Cdev says
Than do the same with property taxes
harford county constitutionalist says
I completely agree, we should have to pay for our decisions.
Cortexiphan says
Yea I’m curious to see how many Trump supporters will be cool with a tax increase with the “biggest tax cut in history”. This will not make taxes in Maryland Great Again… But hey if you don’t make much, don’t itemize, and don’t pay much anyway then enjoy your tax cut.
But if you’re a homeowner who itemizes and is upper middle class and already paying out your backside, then get ready for more…
Pay for your choices says
Why should our high local taxes be something for the rest of the country to subsidize? Not their problem.
Diane says
Why would you support a bill that will raise taxes for middle Americans by removing the state and local tax deductions. You have got to go.
FedUp says
The answer to your question is this – he would support this bill, because he has pledged his blind allegiance to Trump, and will do whatever Trump wants him to do. Creepy really. He’s desperately hoping to be noticed by Trump, and that won’t ever happen.
This Legislation is Terrible for Seniors says
This bill is also terrible for seniors. Taxpayers will no longer be able to deduct medical expenses under the legislation.
There is no way that Harris can possibly defend that. Many seniors rely on the medical expense deduction to offset the high cost of living in senior housing or nursing homes.
How anyone can support eliminating the tax deduction for medical expenses is beyond comprehension. Do they want seniors to become homeless and thrown out on the street? These include veterans, including veterans of the World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War generation.
Make all the cowardly personal attacks you want, this is the truth.
Retired says
Thank you for writing this. We are in the same situation and have contacted many congress members about this, but nothing has happened yet. Doesn’t seem like those voting for the tax plan understand this aspect.
flattop says
Your vote succeeded in raising my taxes while you gave a massive tax reduction to those in the top income brackets. I’m sure your rich financial donors are delighted with your actions; for myself, I am disgusted with you. I am looking forward to voting for your opponent.
harford county constitutionalist says
Maybe we will realize how much we pay in SALT once we have to pay our full tax bill. Maybe we should get angry at a state that gives $12,000 per student to Baltimore City and only $6,000 per student to Harford County. Your state government screws you over in order to placate the democratic voting machine that is Baltimore City. Maybe we shouldn’t depend so much on our state and federal government.
Local Yocal says
Dear Harford County Constitutionist,
Quit trying to change the subject to suit your warped political agenda.
Your tax burden will probably go up, but you’re to stupid to realize it. Like most trump supporters, you are a deplorable moron.
harford county constitutionalist says
Dear Local Yocal,
I know my tax burden will go up and I am more that willing to pay it. I’m not trying to change the subject, I want people to understand how their taxes are being spent. Do you think it is appropriate that a student in Baltimore City gets twice as much funding from the state as your local child? I personally don’t. Thanks for the name calling it truly shows the intellectual deficiency of your argument. If trying to eliminate big government and have more local control is a warped political agenda, then sign me up.
Gary Ambridge says
TRUMPTAX CUTS ARE THE BIGGEST WEALTH GRAB IN MODERN HISTORY
• The plan includes weakening and then eliminating the federal estate tax, paid only by the wealthiest households on estates worth over $5.5 million for individuals and $11 million for couples.
• It eliminates the alternative minimum tax, which exclusively benefits households with incomes over $200,000.
• It drops corporate tax rates to 20%, the overwhelming benefit of which goes to the very wealthy and—contrary to what the president might say—will not create jobs.
• It lowers wealthy tax rate by 4% costing us $9,727 billion annually which the middleclass must make up.
• The tax plan includes eliminating tax deductions that benefit many middle-class Americans eliminating state and local tax deduction and student loan interest, among others.
• The tax plan includes adding $1.5 trillion over 10 years to the national debt, or $150 billion a year.
GOOD FOR THE RICH AND BAD FOR EVERYONE ELSE
NO TAX REFORM WITHOUT TRUMP’S TAX RETURNS!!!
Pay for your choices says
Thanks for posting talking points…
-Estate tax…so things that have already have had taxes paid on them once should be taxed again when inherited?
-AMT…not true. This is not an exclusive benefit.
-How would corporations having a lower tax rate not create jobs or increase pay to employees? If you operated a large corporation, would you go to the country with at 38% corporate tax rate or a 20% tax rate?
-Lowers the wealthy tax rate by 4%…so what? They still pay a much higher PERCENTAGE than any other class. Also, you realize that “$9,727 billion annually” us actually $9.727 trillion? The TOTAL ESTIMATED FY 18 revenue is $6.7 trillion!!!! Check your numbers!!!
-State and local tax deductions are a ploy by high tax states (namely leftist states) to lessen the pain of their high tax policies on their constituents by subsidizing through federal tax deductions (i.e., making the rest of the country pay for it).
-Your figure of adding to the debt is a complete fallacy. Time and time again–check tax revenue tables from times in history where there are tax cuts–tax revenue INCREASES when there are tax cuts due to growth.
The Great Pumpkin is a myth says
Just because you believe something doesn’t make it fact. Of course, most Trumpanzees ReCONjobs make up their own facts anyway, so I guess you can believe fiction is truth in the political fantasy of your mind. Just don’t expect free thinkers to buy in to the BS.
Wake Up says
Oh my you drank too much of the koolaid.
First that’s not how estate tax works at all but it is what fox news wants you too believe. It’s extremely easy to avoid estate taxes but what the new tax law allows you to do is hoard cash while avoiding the tax which is very bad for the economy but they didn’t tell you that did they.
And for creating jobs… Seriously? They have plenty of cash now why would a tax break giving them more cash suddenly make them want to hire? Think the Waldens will wake up one morning and go… damn you know I just have too much cash I think now I’ll hire some people to do something….
Wake up.
harford county constitutionalist says
Lefty Myth #1: If someone else has money it is the reason you are poor. The economy is not a zero sum game, if someone else is rich it is not causing you to be less well off.
Lefty Myth #2: All tax cuts only benefit wealthy corporations. Yes they do, but they also benefit smaller corporations and they are the lifeblood of our economy. Those small businesses are the reason that america is successful, and we need to make it easier for them. They cannot lobby for the protections that our political class sell to large corporations.
This year the federal government is going to get 3.654 trillion dollars. We do not have a problem with how much the federal government gets, we have a problem with how much it spends. Let’s tackle entitlements first. Lets phase out medicare and social security for those that are well off, but this insanity that we only need to pay more has got to stop.
Lefty #1 says
Lefty #1 says to Harford County Constitutionalist:
You are a pathological liar.
Oh……and go “F” yourself!
harford county constitutionalist says
Nothing i said was untrue. Very leftist of you to respond with insults instead of facts.
Harford Republican says
Andy really is a political embarrassment. He ran on a platform of the freedom caucus but now is all for adding trillions to the national debt while giving people he promised no tax increases a tax increase. That along with his screwing over the citizens of DC who can’t even vote for him by delaying marijuana legalization for no other reason than he could. Then add on his cutting edge legislation of hinee wipes in the sewer system of the nations capitol. Come on Republicans we can do much better than this.
Chuck says
Sorry dude it’s the new and improved republican party.
Party before country
Drain the swamp says
Why don’t you just come out and confess it like your fellow Representative Chris Collins did and admit you had to do this or your donors were going to cut you off. There is no other excuse for this reverse Robin Hood legislation.
JD says
Maybe doc Andy needs to do a more thourough exam of the bill and realize it is bad for Maryland and his constitutes. Then write a prescription for making sure everything $$ that MD sends to Washington comes back and not supporting other states.
harford county constitutionalist says
Maryland and Virginia get more dollars than they pay in taxes. You have to count all the contracting and employer dollars as well as any social spending. When people do the calculations they always leave out the federal jobs that state has.
Lefty #1 says
Liar Liar Pants on Fire!??
harford county constitutionalist says
Proof that you are the one who is wrong.
https://www.nationalpriorities.org/interactive-data/taxday/average/2014/receipt/
Marylanders paid $13649
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_taxation_and_spending_by_state
Marylanders received $15684
Tina Loft says
JD, that is highly offensive and deeply insulting. Dr. Harris is one of the most bipartisan and moderate elected officials around. We are honored to have this statesman in office.
FedUp says
You, madam, are absolutely wrong. “We” are NOT honored to “have this statesman in office”. He is a money-hungry, coattail-grabbing, self-serving hypocrite, who does not care one iota about his constituency. He looked me in my face and lied to me and my disabled son, telling me that he would fight to keep his healthy insurance. He refuses to listen to his constituents by holding an open town hall meeting anywhere near Harford County. He simply rubber stamps everything that Trump advocates. He is a disgrace, and worse, he is dishonest and corrupt. We will surely vote him out.
GAK says
No, he is not. He is neither moderate nor an honor. He is a disgrace to the true principles of his party and to his constituents.
Tina Loft says
Did you know he has a medical background? That he served his country? That he now sports a beard?
Lefty #1 says
Tina Loft, you need help (seriously!).
Maybe your “good” doctor Asshat Harris could recommend someone?
The True Test of Government says
Ms. Loft – I cannot tell if you are engaging in irony or have no clue as to the definition of bipartisan and moderate.
Tina Loft says
Fed Up, I don’t know what you are talking about. He is beloved by his constituents. He is moderate, graceful, decent, and dresses well. He has a gift for singing.
I believe he was honest and courteous in his discussion with you.
LMAO says
Moderate? just like the rest of the just say no freedom caucus.
Go away troll.
Tina Loft says
He supported Chesapeake Bay cleanup. He advocated for funding to address our security concerns. He fought for tax relief. He championed our veterans. He is accessible and everywhere. Only a wicked partisan would disagree with the obvious.
harford county constitutionalist says
The freedom caucus says no to all the terrible ideas that government comes up with. We don’t have a taxing problem, we have a spending problem.
The True Test of Government says
Ms. Loft – I cannot tell if you are engaging in irony or have no clue as to the definition of the language you use to describe Mr. Harris.
The True Test of Government says
That “dresses well”l is very important. If I had his money, I suppose I might be regarded as dressing well also.
Tina Loft says
I am proud of Congressman Harris.
call them like you post them says
troll much?
Sword of Light says
Nothing like a Republican tax hike.
Sincerely,
A former Republican