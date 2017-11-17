Cassandra Tomarchio to Fill Vacant Seat on Havre de Grace City Council

From the City of Havre de Grace:

Today, Mayor William T. Martin announced he will nominate Cassandra B.Y. Tomarchio to fill the current vacant city council seat at the Monday, November 20, 2017 regularly scheduled city council meeting.

Pending confirmation by the city council, Ms. Tomarchio will serve the remainder of this term, which ends Monday, May 21, 2018.

Cassandra Tomarchio holds a B.A in Politics from Ursinus College. Throughout her career, Ms. Tomarchio has held senior-level management positions in both the private and public sector, working within the field of communications and public policy. Currently, she serves as a Management Analyst for the U.S. Army CECOM Software Engineering Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Cassandra Tomarchio for a very long time. I believe her views, and positions are consistent with our citizens,” said Mayor William T. Martin.

“I have always respected her devotion to our community, most notably her tireless efforts advocating for a new middle/high school. In addition to her community work, Cassandra possesses a high level of professionalism she has developed from her many years of experience working in senior policy positions. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the city council as we continue to make Havre de Grace a 21st century city.”