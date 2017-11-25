Bel Air Man, 31, Killed in Pedestrian Hit And Run in Edgewood

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police investigators are seeking additional information from the public as the investigation continues into a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Harford County last night.

The victim is identified as Cristobal Martinez, 31, of Belair, Maryland. Crash team investigators believe Martinez was hit by a silver Kia or Toyota based on the evidence located at the scene. Police believe the incident occurred between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. last night on northbound Maryland Route 24, south of Route 7 in Edgewood.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of the incident after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a passing motorist. Upon arrival, troopers located the victim, Cristobal Martinez, on the shoulder of MD-24 with obvious injuries. Martinez was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital here he was pronounced deceased.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to assist Trooper’s from the Bel Air Barrack with the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded. . Emergency service personnel from the Abingdon Fire Department and the Joppa-Magnolia Fire Department provided assistance at the scene along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team seeks assistance from the public in identifying the striking vehicle which may have damage to the front passenger side and windshield. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a silver Kia or Toyota.

Any with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Bel Air Barrrack at 410-879-2101. Emails can be sent to james.lantz@maryland.gov and will remain confidential.

The investigation continues.