Harford County Offers Free Workshop on Legal Issues Facing Small Businesses

From Harford County government:

Harford County’s Office of Economic Development will host a free workshop Wednesday, November 29 on the legal issues involved in forming and operating a small business. The workshop will be held from 6 – 8 p.m. at The GroundFloor, 2021-G Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace.

Small business owners face legal questions at all stages of development from concept to commercialization. This workshop is designed to help small businesses thrive in Harford County by addressing questions such as:

· What are the legal requirements of forming a sole proprietorship, a partnership, or a corporation?

· How can I protect my business brand and other intellectual property?

· What are the components of a legally binding business contract?

The workshop will begin with a presentation and feature a question-and-answer session with representatives from the Harford County Office of Economic Development and attorneys from Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC. Participation is free; however, registration is preferred and available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-law-and-your-business-small-business-financial-seminar-tickets-37926055854.

Harford County Office of Economic Development’s hosting of this event is not an endorsement of any opinions, products, or services of the presenters. Professionals interested in being a presenter at future workshops or events may contact Bonnie Barresi at 410-638-3059 or email at bebarresi@harfordcountymd.gov.