Suspect and Vehicle Identified in Fatal Pedestrian Hit and Run in Edgewood

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police investigators have located the vehicle and identified the suspect involved in the fatal pedestrian hit and run in Harford County last night.

The vehicle involved in the incident was identified as a silver 2014 Kia Forte. The driver, who is the suspect, is not being identified at this time. Charges are pending further investigation and consultation with the Harford County State’s Attorney.

The victim is identified as Cristobal Martinez, 31, of Bel Air, Maryland. Martinez was pronounced deceased by emergency medical service personnel at the Upper Chesapeake Hospital.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the area of the incident after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a passing motorist. Upon arrival, troopers located the victim, Cristobal Martinez, on the shoulder of MD-24 with obvious injuries. Martinez was transported to Upper Chesapeake Hospital here he was pronounced deceased.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene to assist Trooper’s from the Bel Air Barrack with the investigation. Crime Scene Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division also responded. Emergency service personnel from the Abingdon Fire Department and the Joppa-Magnolia Fire Department provided assistance at the scene along with the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The investigation continues.