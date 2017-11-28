New Harford Democratic Club Meets with Gubernatorial and Harford County State’s Attorney Candidates

From the New Harford Democratic Club:

Minutes of the New Harford Democratic Club

Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at the Aberdeen Holiday Inn Express

President Steve Johnson opened the meeting at 7:05 pm

Johnson led those present in a pledge to the flag.

Johnson introduced former Aberdeen Mayor, Michael Bennet and Carlos Taylor, candidate for State’s Attorney, and candidate for Governor Michael Madelano, both speakers for the evening.

Those present were asked to stand and identify themselves

Treasurer George Harrison submitted the financial report. Johnson asked for and received unanimous approval.

He also asked for a motion to approve the minutes from the September meeting. Approved unanimously.

Johnson then asked for reports for any other clubs but none was present.

Johnson introduced the night’s first speaker, Senator Richard Madeleno, who is running for the Democratic nomination for governor. He noted that Madeleno is vice chair of the Budget and Taxation committee, as well as a member of a number of other committees that deal with budget issues, education and government policy. He was born in Florida but grew up in Prince George’s county. He has spent his entire political career, both in the House of Delegates and the senate on committees dealing with the budget and finance.

He told the group that his financial expertise makes him uniquely qualified to be governor of Maryland. He believes that Maryland is not prepared for the challenges the state will face in the future and that Governor Hogan does not have the capability to achieve what Maryland needs to move forward. He noted that he is a member of the Kirwin commission which is working on proposals for improving Maryland’s school systems. He believes we must better utilize our public schools to better prepare our children for the future.

Madeleno said we must do a better job of preparing our children to be adults by providing the education they need, whether it requires a college education or training for need specialty jobs.

He also called for universal health care because a healthy community is a productive community. It is an investment in our future to have a healthy society.

He recognizes that Governor Hogan is likable personally but his policies leave a lot to be desired. He said Hogan supports charter schools which reduces funding for public schools. Hogan did not sign the paid leave bill in the last legislative session, but Democrats expect to vote again to pass that legislation this coming year. He also noted that Hogan did not sign 125 bills passed by the legislature this year.

As for the coming election, he said Democrats must do a better job of getting out the vote and he will be campaigning in every county.

Madelano then took questions from the audience for the next hour.

Johnson thanked him for coming and then introduced Carlos Taylor who is running for State’s Attorney.

Taylor said he will be running his campaign on solutions not problems.

Taylor said he has three issues he will focus on:

· The opioid crises: He will work with the Sheriff and health care professionals to find a solution. This a public health issues as much as a criminal problem. Just making stricter laws won’t solve the problem.

· Equal Protection: tampering with drug evidence could affect many cases.

· School Shootings: We must work to make sure our kids are in a safe environment.

Taylor took question from the audience.

Johnson thanked Taylor and urged voters to get more involved in the political process, including running for seats on the Democratic Central Committee.

There being no additional business, Johnson adjourned the meeting at 8:58 pm.

Submitted by George Harrison, Acting Secretary.