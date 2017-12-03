Harford County Public Schools to Host At-Promise Academy for 8th and 9th Grade Boys

From Harford County Public Schools:

On Wednesday, December 6, 2017, 110 male Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) students in grades 8 and 9 will take part in the biennial At-Promise Academy at Harford Community College from 9:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

The goal of the At-Promise Conference is to help young men reach their maximum potential as responsible and respectful citizens and academic scholars by providing the knowledge and skills needed to overcome obstacles today’s youth may face.

“We believe that our greatest potential lies in our students, and we must surround them with the support they need to reach personal success. We are excited about offering this unique leadership opportunity to our young men of promise,” said Laurie Namey, HCPS supervisor of equity and cultural proficiency. “It is our hope that each student will feel empowered to make a difference in their school, community, and within themselves as a result of the academy.”

The one-day conference will feature engaging and interactive workshops that support academic, social, and emotional growth. Participants will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and skills in areas such as relationships, character building, finances, leadership, mentoring, overcoming obstacles, goal setting, personal safety, and more.

“Our community and staff have come together to provide these young men with an opportunity to learn and grow so that they will evolve and become role models, mentors, and stewards of equity,” said Superintendent of Schools Barbara P. Canavan. “We are extremely grateful for the efforts made on behalf of our students to make this event a reality.”

The conference, hosted by HCPS, includes volunteer speakers and facilitators who will lead the different sessions. Presenters are community members as well as teachers and administrators from various schools across the county. Students will be served a business-style lunch and will be encouraged to dialogue with peers from other schools across the county. In addition, they will receive a tour of the Harford Community College campus.

A similar conference for HCPS young women, The Women of Promise, was hosted in 2015 and was very well-received by participants.