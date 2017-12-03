New Drone Technology Certificate Program at Harford Community College Takes Flight

From Harford Community College:

This fall, Harford Community College introduced a new Drone Technology Certificate program. The program, which prepares students for careers using drones, includes an introduction to the evolving world of unmanned aircraft systems, preparation for the FAA 14 CFR Part 107 certification test, and hands-on drone flying experience, with access to simulators and drones in each class session.

One significant student milestone is the ability to successfully pass the FAA Remote Pilot Certification Test, covering 127 aviation knowledge concepts. Passing the test allows a student to apply for FAA Remote Pilot Certification. Rick Frattali, a student in the inaugural class, recently passed the test and became HCC’s first FAA-certified Remote Pilot (Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems). The College congratulates Rick for this accomplishment and for providing inspiration to other students seeking certification.

It is Harford Community College’s goal to provide top-notch instruction and to continue preparing more students for this exciting and growing career field. More than 2,500 jobs in drone technology are estimated to be created in the State of Maryland by 2025. Look for classes in the spring 2018 continuing education schedule of classes. For more information, contact JeanMarie Krygowski at 443-412-2337 or email jkrygowski@harford.edu.