Harford County Offers Christmas Tree Safety Tips; Christmas Tree Farm Finder Online

From Harford County government:

Live Christmas trees are a delightful holiday tradition, but Christmas tree fires can be serious and even deadly. The Harford County Department of Emergency Services urges citizens to plan now for a safe holiday season.

“Fires are devastating and failure to take precautions can lead to tragedy,” said Edward Hopkins, director of Harford County Department of Emergency Services. “To enjoy the 12 days of Christmas take time now to review our 12 safety precautions and protect both your home and family.”

· Choose a fresh tree with green needles.

· Make sure your tree is properly stabilized.

· Water your tree daily.

· Beware of decorations that pets may tug on or play with, causing your tree to fall.

· Place your tree at least three feet away from floor vents, fireplaces, radiators, candles, lamps and other heat sources.

· Use indoor lights that are approved by a national testing organization such as UL.

· Replace lights that have worn or broken cords or loose connections.

· Do not overload your electrical outlets.

· Follow manufacturer’s instructions for the number of light strands you can safely connect.

· Always turn off or unplug lights before going to bed or leaving your home.

· Install working smoke alarms on every level of your home, especially inside and outside sleeping areas.

· Practice your family’s fire escape plan.

Harford County is home to a number of Christmas tree farms. To help citizens find a live tree, and to support these local businesses, the county website has an interactive map of tree farm locations and business hours. Find the map at www.harfordcountymd.gov by clicking on the “Find Harford Christmas Tree Farms” icon. The list of safety reminders is also posted alongside the map.

“A live Christmas tree is one of my family’s favorite holiday traditions,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Harford County’s online map makes it easy to support local farms and enjoy a safe and Merry Christmas.”