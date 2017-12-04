Harford County Public Library Offers Annual Winter Reading Program for Adults and Teens

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library’s Winter Reading Program begins December 21 with a theme of “Eat, Drink, Read.”

Adults and teens may sign up for the Winter Reading Program starting December 21 by logging onto hcplonline.org or visiting a local library. After signing up, participants will receive a Winter Reading pen and bookmark. If signing up online, participants may pick up the pen and bookmark on their next visit to the library.

The Winter Reading Program runs through March 3.

Adults are encouraged to read or listen to at least five books; teens, three. Upon successful completion, participants will receive this year’s “Eat, Drink, Read” collectible mug (while supplies last).

Sponsors of the 2018 Winter Reading Program are Advanced Eye Care, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stover, LLC, Friends of Harford County Public Library and Harford County Public Library Foundation.

“This year’s Winter Reading Program offers many special events to celebrate the theme of ‘Eat, Drink, Read,'” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “We will offer recipe swaps, a tea-ology presentation, hot drink mixology, Books on Tap and more. Author Kerry Dunnington will be on hand in late February to discuss her latest book about healthy food combinations. There’s something for everyone during this year’s Winter Reading Program, and we are so thankful for our sponsors who make the program possible.”

More information about the Winter Reading Program may be found at hcplonline.org or by picking up a copy of the Headlines & Happenings newsletter at any of the library’s branches.