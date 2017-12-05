Fallston Middle School Named 2017-18 Maryland Blue Ribbon School

From Harford County Public Schools:

Harford’s Fallston Middle School was announced today as a 2017-18 Maryland Blue Ribbon School by the Maryland State Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Education for students achieving at very high levels. The announcement, made by State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon, cited only six Maryland schools to receive the distinguished honor.

“Fallston Middle School epitomizes what it means to be a Blue Ribbon School,” commented Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) Superintendent Barbara P. Canavan. “Their staff continues to serve their students and all members of the school community with a deep sense of commitment. Focusing on ensuring the success of each child entrusted to them is truly the hallmark of their achievement. We are extremely proud of our students, staff, parents and administrators.”

Fallston Middle School’s mission is to promote excellence in instruction and teaching for a community of lifelong learners in the 21st century. Fallston Middle is a school where reading is highly valued, supported by the students’ families, and woven into the fabric of the school’s culture. As a result, Fallston Middle has won the Harford County Public Libraries’ Summer Challenge for Middle Schools seven times in the last nine years, including the past four years in a row. Fallston Middle School is proud of its status as a Professional Development School for Towson University, a partnership that allows the school to play a vital role in shaping future educators.

Teaching with the whole child in mind, Fallston Middle School offers a variety of afterschool activities for students to select from, including a myriad of Intramural Sports, Art Club, Drama Club, and many others. The school has collaborated with Fallston High School’s National Honor Society students to provide mathematics support to the middle school students. Additionally, Fallston Middle School National Junior Honor Society students also provide math support to their peers weekly.

“I am honored to work with such a talented and dedicated group of professionals,” said Fallston Middle School Principal Anthony Bess. “Their commitment to excellence is contagious and reflected in their daily instruction, collegiality, and their unwavering drive to increase student achievement. To the faculty and staff, parents and business partners, and most importantly, the students, thanks for making Fallston Middle School a Maryland Blue Ribbon School.”

Other HCPS Blue Ribbon Schools have been North Harford Elementary – Maryland and National – 2016; Fountain Green Elementary – Maryland and National – 2015; Ring Factory Elementary – Maryland and National – 2012; Bel Air Middle – Maryland and National – 2000; Joppatowne High – Maryland – 2000; North Harford Middle – Maryland and National – 1996; Jarrettsville Elementary – Maryland – 1992; and Havre de Grace High – Maryland and National – 1990.

Fallston Middle School, along with the other five schools, will be invited by the U.S. Department of Education to apply to be National Blue Ribbon Schools. With underwriting and gift sponsors, each school will receive a Maryland Blue Ribbon Flag, a monetary prize, $1000 in office supplies, interactive technology equipment, and a school Congratulations Party. A dinner in Annapolis will be held in honor of the winning schools on March 12, 2018. On that date, each Blue Ribbon School will be honored by the Maryland House of Delegates and the Senate.

Maryland’s Platinum sponsors for the Blue Ribbon program are BGE; Comcast; Microsoft; and NTA Life. Gift sponsors are: Mrs. Field’s/Joe Corbi’s Pizza; Rudolph’s Office Supply; Lifetouch Photography; and SMART Technologies, Inc.