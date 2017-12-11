Current/Former Members of Fallston Fire Company Charged after Sexual Assault Investigation

From the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company:



Less than two weeks ago, Chief Will Rosenberg was made aware of alleged ongoing harassment and a possible sexual assault among members of the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company (FVFAC). Upon learning of the allegations, Chief Rosenberg immediately notified the Harford County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, believing a crime, or series of crimes, had occurred.

Upon conclusion of their investigation, investigators from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office criminally charged four people on Friday, December 8th, three current members and one former member of the FVFAC. Criminal charges ranged from attempted 1st degree rape to harassment; more information about the investigation, or public records requests, should be directed to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.



Upon learning of the allegations, the active members were immediately suspended from all FVFAC activities and prohibited from accessing the property or resources of the FVFAC. Due to criminal charges being filed, FVFAC will determine the final status of all members when the cases are fully adjudicated, and an internal administrative process concludes.



The FVFAC has no further information to release at this time due to pending legal proceedings; however, Chief Will Rosenberg has issued the following statement:



Statement from Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company Chief Will Rosenberg



“Our very assertive posture will continue, as we remain focused and vigilant in rooting out and removing anyone from our ranks who engages in illegal, immoral or unethical behavior. It simply won’t be tolerated, everyone is accountable. Personally, I am both angry and disgusted by the assertions as the alleged behavior is not acceptable by any standard, particularly the highly principled threshold we demand among our members.



Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company service has not been interrupted and we continue to fulfill our mission of serving and protecting the community through the administration of fire, rescue and EMS services—an unwavering commitment many have had since the company was founded more than 40 years ago. While we anticipate and fully understand requests for more substantive media interviews, we will not release any additional information – we must remain respectful to the integrity of the criminal justice process. Thank you for your patience and understanding our stance. There is nothing more important to both our internal and external community than trust and I will continue to do everything in my power to transparently uphold that firm commitment.”



The FVFAC is an inclusive organization, which prohibits discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, gender, veteran status, sexual orientation, disability or any other status protected by law. This policy of non-discrimination extends to all services provided, to our members as well as the citizens served by the FVFAC.



To learn more about the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company, please link to www.fvfac.org.