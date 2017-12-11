Dr. Russell Moy Named Harford County Health Officer

From the Harford County Health Department:

Dr. Russell W. Moy has been appointed as the Harford County Health Officer by the Maryland Department of Health and the Harford County Council. Dr. Moy will have county-wide responsibility for population health improvement, health policy, care coordination and clinical health services for vulnerable and underserved populations of the County.

“The Harford County Council, acting in its capacity as Board of Health, is very pleased to have Dr. Moy appointed as Health Officer for the Harford County Department of Health,” said Richard C. Slutzky, Harford County Council President.

“Dr. Moy is well respected at both the local and state level and the Board of Health looks forward to working with him on health issues in Harford County.”

Dr. Moy began his career at the Harford County Health Department in 2011 as Deputy Health Officer, spearheading the health department’s accreditation process. Dr. Moy has served in the acting Health Officer capacity since July.

Dr. Jinlene Chan, Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services says, “We are thrilled that Dr. Russell Moy has accepted the position of Health Officer for Harford County. He has served the County for many years as the Deputy Health Officer and Acting Health Officer. His extensive knowledge of both the community and public health will greatly benefit the residents of Harford County.”

Prior to his tenure in Harford County, Dr. Moy held a number of leadership roles at the Maryland Department of Health, including serving as the Director of the Family Health Administration, where he directed statewide maternal-child health and chronic disease prevention programs. Dr. Moy received his Master of Public Health degree from the George Washington University in 1991, his M.D. from the University of Maryland Medical School in 1979, and a B.S. with high honors in Zoology from the University of Maryland in 1975. Dr. Moy completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Maryland Hospital in 1983, was in private practice in Virginia, and is a Board-Certified, Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. Dr. Moy is currently a site reviewer for the Public Health Accreditation Board, a national accrediting board for state and local health departments.