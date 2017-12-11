Harford Sheriff, Legislators to Unveil Parishioner Protection Act; Permitting Concealed Firearms in Church

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Sheriff Gahler, Senator Wayne Norman and Delegate Kathy Szeliga announce bill aimed to protect church parishioners during worship.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler will announce Tuesday his legislative partnership with Senator Wayne Norman and Delegate Kathy Szeliga through the introduction of the Parishioner Protection Act of 2018. The legislation will permit the wearing and carrying of a concealed handgun on church owned property by any “law abiding” member of the congregation providing they have written permission from the governing body of the church and are legally able to possess a firearm in the State of Maryland.
Sheriff Gahler stated “Giving churches the ability to permit congregation members to wear and carry a firearm will save lives and allow citizens to protect themselves in our houses of worship.”
Comments
LOU h says
Now they can shot the Devil and say the Devil made me do it
Get Real
harcofree says
WOW the 3 stooges hard at work
YES says
Wait does it say Obama, Hillary and Bernie up there somewhere?
word on street word says
Nope, they are not politicians
christain.
Glad to See says
I thought it would be legal already if the church permitted me to carry? I guess not so thank you for making sure we are allowed to protect our families and friends from attack.
Deer God says
So refreshing to see all other problems solved and we are just down to this matter of business.
Gayler fan club says
Gahler needs to focus on running his agency. He loves to have his name in the spotlight. What a great idea putting untrained armed civilians in churches. Great job Jeffy boy
Club Member says
Where do I sign up for the Gahler Fan Club? He understands that criminals like an easy target and prefers we don’t give them one with our families and children. You think that everyone sitting there waiting to be shot is better than having law abiding citizens armed? That is the logic of a fool and I am sure a democrat. Thank you sheriff!
Man of his Word says
You hate Gahler because he stands up and takes positions on those things he promised to stand up and take a position on if elected. Guess what, that is why he gets the attention he does! For being a man of his word unlike others that have sat in his chair before. Sheriff Gahler – please run for Governor!!!
Go gahler says
Go shelter in place and let me know how that works out for you ….asshat.
The True Test of Government says
The Republicn answer to everything: more guns, lower taxes, more guns, fewer regulations, more guns. Bring back Charleton Heston, John Wayne, and Elmer Gantry.
And don’t forget for Roy Moore.
All Day Long says
Sign me up!
#MAGA
Go gahler says
Me too
Walking Tall says
Good for Gahler for being the one person who will stand up and allow people to have the ability to defend themselves. I got an idea, lets pass more bs gus crap and free more criminals and be shocked when someone shoots up a defenseless congregation! I say Gahler for President!
Cdev says
I don’t feel comfortable with easy gun access unless the parish can decide on a case by case basis.
Really says
This should end well after that moron in Texas shot his wife in church while showing off his gun.
No Nonsense says
It was Tennessee and the guy was 81 years old, but yes, 100% in the wrong and should be held accountable. One example of someone being reckless should not offset the need for everyone else to be allowed to protect themselves from felons and terrorists.
Willy Filly Dilly says
How many church attacks have occurred in Maryland?
Smack dat butt fool says
None but it’s an election year and the legendary Jeff Gahler, his chunky boy Wayne, along with that fool Kathy, want to play to their constituents. Three losers
Thank You says
Oh, I bet no one told the Sheriff it couldn’t happen here. I am sure once he learns that it can’t happen here, he will retract his letter. Thanks for being right on top of things like they are in Baltimore City. It is good to know that things are well in hand under the control by the democrats.
Just the facts says
Harford county citizens have a far greater chance of winding up in a wheelchair with a dribble cup due to Gahlers non enforcement of current distracted driving laws than being shot in church. Leave it to jeffie to give the ammo sexual limp dicks of HAHA county to dream about blowing away goofball Dylann Roof
Willy Filly Dilly says
I couldn’t have said it any better- Dilly Dilly!
Hold the phone says
Hold the phone libtards. I am not a big fan of Sheriff Gahler one way or the other but……………………..ask the folks at the recovery church on Churchville Rd in Fountain Green, all 40 plus of them, who were robbed at gun point during their meeting how they feel about the idea. Liberals sitting on their couches watching liberal tv in the safety of their own homes oplnlon are not really that important to me. Ask those 40 people who were in church that day how they feel. So………libtards it does happen in Harford County.
throw them all out R's and D's says
Trumpanzee opinions are as useless so don’t waste your time posting your BS.
Smack dat butt fool says
Omg so let’s arm the parish so when the heroin addict comes in to rob them they can spray bullets about the church, like untrained minions. Good work Sheriff
Hold the phone says
OK TOOLBAG. I guess you want all of the parishioners to just sit there and be slaughtered. News flash: People who are issued concealed carry permits have to qualify and be proficient. Sadly Libtards have no clue about the perils of the real world. Keep watching MSNBC.
don't piss down my back and tell me it's raining says
Better get a clue. The Republicons don’t own the 2nd amendment. You all sure talk the talk. Perhaps too much fox news?
Truth says
Mr. Facts, Can you cite any facts to support your statement? How much is enforcement up or down compared to last year or the last sheriff? I bet it is up in both. Please cite the reference for your claims or we will all know your true colors.
Just the facts says
2 can play that game numbnuts cite all the facts you have to prove me wrong. Next time you think about posting something…. your lack of thought in your post shows.
Just the facts says
There is a serious 2 car accident on 23 right now, one patient is in cardiac arrest, it is on a straight stretch of highway, I’ll bet it wasn’t because someone was trying to shoot up a church.
John Doe says
What many people fail to realize is just because concealed carry could be permitted, it does not mean it will be permitted. One deterrent is the fact that criminals may here about the new law and realize that someone “could” be carrying in the church and that would deter their unlawful actions.
State which allow all law abiding citizens the right to concealed carry have lower incidences of crime/assaults. Criminals do not know who is and who is not carrying, so they do not take as many chances. The same cannot be said for Maryland where over 99% of people are unarmed in public, and thus easy pray for criminals.
Billy Martin says
There is a better chance of a nut bag fellow parishioner going off than there is of an outsider attacking a church. This law will harm more than it helps.
John Doe says
Where is your proof? Not asking for your thoughts or feelings, but actual proof? Otherwise your assertion is worthless.
Just the facts says
Just the facts says
opps wrong place
Smack dat butt fool says
There was another one last night up in Darlington. One dead
Just the facts says
That is absolutely untrue and you have no facts to support your claim.
S says
John Doe said it correct.
Churches can really be a safe zone for a criminal. Open doors, visitors welcome, everyone staring at the front while people walk in the back of the auditoreum. A bad guy could have full control of the unarmed group before they even knew they were in trouble. Churches with CCW are usually well armed. There have been times when a church has been attacked and the armed citizen responded by stopping the bad guy, not randomly putting bullets in the air. When I lived in an actual free state, I carried in church frequently. What a surprise, I never shot anyone. This is a great idea and I support it wholeheartedly.
Fed Up says
What could possibly go wrong? Sigh.
Frosh is going to have a hissy fit, he'll sue everyone in Harford County says
The Democrats answer to everything: crap all over the Second Amendment, more “fees”, gun confiscation from legal law abiding citizens, more regulations, more taxes, sit by idly while the NFL craps all over our Flag and our Country, sanctuary cities for terrorists, mixed gender rest rooms. Bring back Weinstein, Weiner, Lauer, Franken, etc., etc.
Wow says
Dude….turn off Fox news it’s making you look crazy
cheap seats says
Too late he’s wack jobbed.
Truth says
@Just the Fact,
You made an outright claim. I offered speculation as in I would “bet” and not that I know. Back up your statement if you can.Down to name calling. As I said, colors are showing!
Just the facts says
So you admit you have no idea what you are typing.
Typical
Nuts says
I do not believe in god and don’t go to church but it sure does sound like dangerous place if you need a gun.
I wonder what kind of gun Jesus would use to shoot people.
SoulCrusher says
Ok. Now, I don’t think guns are an appropriate item to carry in church. However, in light of some of the crazy actions we have seen lately, I guess it should be allowed. Remember, gun rights were originally granted to protestants by the King of England, for their security, in the first place. The real shame of everything is that someone actually needs to carry a gun to feel safe in the house of God. That in itself is a crime. NO ONE should feel unsafe in a church. Historically, churches have always been considered areas of refuge for any and all who have crossed into God’s threshold. People should feel safe in the church’s hallowed grounds for sanctuary. Now, even hallowed ground is considered fair game in the eyes of total nut farmers who seek to end our way of life. If carrying a gun in a church makes the members of the congregation feel safer, then so be it. However, always remember the words of Ben Franklin, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”. What a dangerous game we have ALL been playing with our liberties……Such a shame.
Go gahler says
I would only add legislation obsolving anyone who shoots an armed criminal at a church cannot be sued in civil court and have the right to their name can not be made public should they have to eliminate an armed criminal with deadly force.
plus one says
I propose legislation that will permit the wearing and carrying of a concealed handgun IN HARFORD COUNTY MARYLAND by any “law abiding RESIDENT OF HARFORD COUNTY providing they have written permission from the SHERIFF OF HARFORD COUNTY and are legally able to possess a firearm in the State of Maryland.
Philly born says
Jeff Gahler is the most arrogant politician cop you will ever meet. Cocky as hell and that Lyme disease went to his head. He would screw his own family over to better himself