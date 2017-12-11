Harford Sheriff, Legislators to Unveil Parishioner Protection Act; Permitting Concealed Firearms in Church

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Gahler, Senator Wayne Norman and Delegate Kathy Szeliga announce bill aimed to protect church parishioners during worship.

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler will announce Tuesday his legislative partnership with Senator Wayne Norman and Delegate Kathy Szeliga through the introduction of the Parishioner Protection Act of 2018. The legislation will permit the wearing and carrying of a concealed handgun on church owned property by any “law abiding” member of the congregation providing they have written permission from the governing body of the church and are legally able to possess a firearm in the State of Maryland.

Sheriff Gahler stated “Giving churches the ability to permit congregation members to wear and carry a firearm will save lives and allow citizens to protect themselves in our houses of worship.”