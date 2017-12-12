Large Animal Veterinary Practice Proposed in Monkton

From Friends of Harford:

Zoning Hearing Notice- Case No. 5884

Meeting Time: Wednesday, December 13, 2017 6:30pm

Meeting Place: County Council Chambers- 212 S. Bond Street Belair, MD 21014

Special exception, proposed for the Fourth Election District, 2660 Hess Road, Monkton, by WILLIAM C. SMITH, III. Appealed because a special exception, pursuant to Section 267-88H(10) of the Harford County Code, to permit a large animal veterinary practice in the Agricultural District, requires approval by the Board of Appeals.

5884 app