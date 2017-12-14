Havre de Grace Elementary School Resource Officer Surprises Student with Repaired Bike

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

During school hours of Wednesday 12/13/2017, Havre de Grace Elementary School Resource Officer Jarid Coleman planned an end of the day surprise for one of his students. PFC Coleman, an avid outdoorsman himself, over time noticed a bicycle in poor working condition being driven by one of his students D’Andrew.

PFC Coleman decided to get the bike back in working order, by partnering with the Bike Shop Bel Air (2442 E Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD 21015) and repairing the bike. Carl Wakefield and his staff at the bike shop repaired the brakes, replaced the tires, and other repairs that made the bike new again. Carl and his staff did this at no charge to PFC Coleman and even offered help to educate kids on bike maintenance. Havre de Grace Police Department thanks the Bike Shop Bel Air for helping out someone who will be forever grateful. PFC Coleman returned the bike to school and presented the bike back to D’Andrew who was overjoyed with his bikes upgrades.

PFC Coleman knows a large number of Havre de Grace Elementary School students bike to school and he plans to partner with an HdGES teacher and Carl from the bike shop to hold a bike club where bike maintenance can be taught after school. This will help avoid unsafe bikes on the road, which puts the rider at risk.

The City of Havre de Grace is unique because a school resource officer is assigned to every public school located in city limits. The program has been very successful in building relationships between police, students, and the community of Havre de Grace. Officers assigned to the schools are sworn police officers but they are also mentors, teachers, and protectors of the students and staff of the buildings they serve.

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the office of media relations at 410-939-2121.