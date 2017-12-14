Sen. Jennings: New Traffic Light/Pattern Coming to Mountain Road and Old Joppa Road Intersection

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Updates Scheduled for Old Joppa Road Light

Those of you who travel through the intersection of Mountain Road (Route 152) and Old Joppa Road can attest that it has steadily become more dangerous over the years, particularly for east bound Old Joppa Road traffic, which sits downhill thereby causing a blind spot for motorists. As a result, numerous accidents have happened at this location. I live on Old Joppa Road and have struggled at this light every day.

After numerous site visits, traffic studies and conversations with the Maryland State Highway Administration, I’m pleased to announce that a new light and traffic pattern will be placed at this intersection in late December 2017/early January 2018. Currently, the traffic light gives both sides of Old Joppa Road a green signal at the same time, causing each side to fight to cross Mountain Road. The new light will be a split phase operation. This operation will give one side of Old Joppa a green light with a left turn green signal, so all the traffic can move quickly, without the concern of oncoming traffic.

Governor Hogan Proposes Paid Sick Leave Proposal

Governor Hogan presented a compromise proposal last week to provide paid leave benefits to Marylanders. The proposal is in response to a flawed bill that passed the Maryland General Assembly in 2017, and was subsequently vetoed by the Governor. The Paid Leave Compromise Act of 2018, which will be filed as emergency legislation on the first day of session in January, will require businesses with 25 or more employees to offer paid leave by 2020. Benefits will be phased in to give small businesses time to prepare. The legislation will also provide Marylanders with paid time off – no questions asked – and strips costly regulations from the legislature’s flawed bill.

Additionally, as part of the Governor’s plan to expand paid leave, he announced the Small Business Relief Tax Credit, which will not only incentivize small businesses to offer the benefit, but provide them with tax credits if they choose to participate. I hope the legislature will come together for common sense reform that is in the best interest of all Marylanders.

What are your thoughts on the Governor’s new proposal, and how will it impact you professionally and/or personally? I’d love to hear your feedback.

Transource Update

Recently I received a response from the Public Service Commission (PSC) regarding my request to have a community meeting held in the district prior to them making a final decision on the Transource power line project. To date, Transource has not formally applied with the PSC for the permit that is necessary to build the proposed transmission project. Once it does, the PSC will begin its permit review, which will include giving citizens and local officials the opportunity to participate in public hearings and include them as part of the formal record. This public hearing will take place in each county and municipal corporation in which any portion of the overhead transmission line is proposed to be located.

The PSC will be in contact with my office when public comment hearings are scheduled. I will be sure to communicate all pertinent information to my constituents as it becomes available. Thank you for continuing to share your thoughts and concerns on this matter.

Havre de Grace Lighting

It was my sincere pleasure to attend the City of Havre de Grace’s annual holiday parade and tree lighting last Friday. Special thanks to the Havre de Grace High School chamber singers and 42nd Street Carolers for adding to the night’s festivities, as well as those who donated to the Toys for Tots canned food drive. A fun time was had by all!

WELCOME! Harford County Student Pages

Each year the Legislative Session has high school students who volunteer as Student Pages that assist the Senators and Delegates on the Senate and House floors over the 90 day Session. I was honored to welcome this year’s group of Harford County Student Pages at the Annual Harford County Student Page breakfast. As always, I can’t wait to see these remarkable students next month.

Did You Know?

On February 26, 1635, some 11 months after the first Maryland settlers landed on an island in the Potomac, they gathered for the first General Assembly of the province. Session 2018, which will run from January 10th through April 9th will mark the 438th session of the General Assembly.

As always, I welcome your feedback on these or any issue of importance to you and your family. Not only is it important to me, it helps me more accurately represent your interests in Annapolis. Michelle, J.W., Kate and I extend our very best wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season.

Sincerely yours,

Senator J.B. Jennings