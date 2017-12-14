Warm Winter Coats Distributed to 155 Harford County Children in Need

From Harford County government:

The gift of a warm winter coat brought smiles to 155 local children in need this winter thanks to generous donors and nonprofits working together with the Harford County Department of Community Services. Harford Mutual Insurance Company, APG Federal Credit Union and Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep gave away the brand new, high-quality winter coats with volunteer support and coordination provided by the nonprofits Harford Community Action Agency and United Way of Central Maryland. This is the second year that Harford County government, under the administration of County Executive Barry Glassman, has organized a coat drive for at-risk children.

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who came together to make dreams come true for so many children this year,” said Amber Shrodes, director of Harford County Community Services. “At each of the locations where coats were distributed, it’s difficult to say who had the biggest smiles – the children who received coats or the donors and volunteers who felt the joy of giving.”

On November 21, staff from Community Services and the Harford Community Action Agency joined representatives of Harford Mutual Insurance Company and APG Federal Credit Union at the Edgewood Recreation and Community Center in Edgewood to give 57 coats to children attending Edgewood’s Early Head Start Program, and 39 coats to children attending the Edgewood After-School Program. On November 30, Harford Mutual and APGFCU donated an additional 26 coats for Magnolia Elementary School students experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness and presented the coats to school representatives. Last, but not least, Keene Dodge Chrysler Jeep gave 33 coats to kids in the after-school program at the Village at Lakeview Community Center.

“We want to ensure that no child faces winter in Harford County without a coat that fits well and keeps out the cold,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Thanks to our business and community partners, this year 155 precious children will feel the warmth from a new winter coat and a community that cares.”