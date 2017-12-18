Harford County Humane Society Awarded $9,264 from Louis and Marion Storm Fund

From the Humane Society of Harford County:

The holidays came early to the animals at The Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC), thanks to a generous gift from The Louis and Marion Storm Fund which is managed by The Community Foundation of Harford County (CFHC). Today, Louis Storm, together with CFHC’s executive director Brigitte Peters, presented HSHC resident “Betty”, executive director Jen Swanson and board president Dr. Robert Silcox with a check in the amount of $9,264.

The Storm family established their field-of-interest fund partly to support the care and comfort of Harford’s homeless animals through facility enhancements and improvements. Recently Louis Storm approached CFHC about disbursing a large portion of the fund to HSHC.

“We’re really excited to support the care and comfort of homeless animals in Harford County with this gift,” said Brigitte Peters, executive director of CFHC. “The Community Foundation of Harford County was founded to bring like-minded philanthropists together to back causes they care about. Thanks to folks like the Storms, CFHC has awarded more than $450,000 in grants to Harford County nonprofit organizations since 2011.”

“The Storms are truly leaving a lasting legacy,” said Swanson. “This gift enables us to continue to provide a safe and clean environment for the animals and a welcoming space for the community to come and meet a new companion animal.”

The remainder of The Louis and Marion Storm Fund will stay with CFHC and be disbursed to HSHC through annual installments. “Future grants from The Community Foundation of Harford County will help HSHC with specific projects to improve the quality of life in our community,” Peters said.