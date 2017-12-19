Aberdeen Middle School Locked Down After Social Media Threat

From Harford County Public Schools:

This morning, school administrators were made aware of a general threat to Aberdeen Middle School posted on social media. The Aberdeen Police Department and the school system’s Director of Safety and Security were notified and are currently working together to investigate the post and maintain a secure environment at our school today.

All appropriate actions were taken immediately, and the safety of our students and staff remains the utmost priority.

As a precaution, Aberdeen Middle School is currently in a modified lockdown as the investigation continues. A modified lockdown allows normal school activities to continue; however, no students are allowed outside, and there is restricted access to enter the building.

The school will notify its community when the lockdown is lifted.