Man Commits Suicide After Barricade in Joppa

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at 10:28 a.m., deputies assigned to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct responded to the 1900 block of Atkisson Road for the report of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, deputies were informed that a suicidal adult male, armed with a handgun, was inside a residence alone in that block.

Deputies set up a perimeter and requested the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT). At that time, deputies made contact with the individual in an attempt to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

Shortly after noon, despite continual attempts by negotiators to bring the situation to a peaceful end, the individual committed suicide with the aforementioned handgun.