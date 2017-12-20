8th Grader Charged after 3 New Social Media Threats of Violence at Aberdeen Middle School

From the Aberdeen Police Department:
On December 19, 2017, the Aberdeen Police Department was made aware of three additional social media threats of violence targeting Aberdeen Middle School. One of those threats targeted a specific student.
As a result of an investigation, an 8th grade student has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for Threats of Mass Violence and Disturbing School Operation and Activities.
Comments
Harford Resident says
Where are the parents of these kids? Doesn’t anyone pay attention to what their kids do on-line?
Susan says
Glad they got him. It has worried all the parents and grandparents. My Granddaughter goes to that school.