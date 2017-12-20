The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

8th Grader Charged after 3 New Social Media Threats of Violence at Aberdeen Middle School

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

On December 19, 2017, the Aberdeen Police Department was made aware of three additional social media threats of violence targeting Aberdeen Middle School. One of those threats targeted a specific student.

As a result of an investigation, an 8th grade student has been referred to the Department of Juvenile Services for Threats of Mass Violence and Disturbing School Operation and Activities.

